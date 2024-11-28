Elon Musk wants to enter the video games industry using AI

HQ

Donald Trump's triumph has shaken the global information network, even beyond the borders and interests of Americans. Trump has drawn up a list of close associates in positions of very high responsibility that many governments describe as worrying. And one of them has been Elon Musk, appointed head of the new Department of Efficiency. But Musk is a visionary entrepreneur in future technologies, and one of those he wants to continue to exploit in the future is the use of artificial intelligence. And he wants to do so through the creation of video games.

The tycoon who owns X published a message on his social network today in which he reports that he is going to create a video game studio created using AI, in clear opposition to "large corporations", which are "prisoners of an ideology", continuing with the main thread to which he was responding.

The project will be launched through his subsidiary company xAI, with which he wants to "Make Great Games Again!", a clear reference to Trump's campaign slogan MAGA.

What do you think - are AI-powered video games the future, or does this set a dangerous precedent for the creativity and continuity of our entertainment medium?