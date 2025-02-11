Elon Musk wants to buy OpenAI for almost $100 billion

HQ

While X/Twitter does currently offer its own kind of artificial intelligence with the Grok system, clearly Elon Musk wants to do more with the technology, as The Wall Street Journal now reports that the Tesla and SpaceX owner has put in a bid to acquire ChatGPT maker OpenAI for a whopping $97.4 billion.

In the WSJ article, Musk shared a statement about what he hopes to achieve with this bid, claiming that it is time for the company to "return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was," something that he "will make sure that happens."

Granted, this is clearly all that this will amount to, as OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has since commented on the bid by Musk with a cheeky response that states: "no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want".

Musk wasn't exactly impressed by this jab by Altman, replying by calling the OpenAI boss "Scam Altman".

