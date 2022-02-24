Elon Musk wants Steam games supported in Tesla cars

HQ

A Tesla can already play a plethora of games on the frankly pretty powerful media system in the car, but this might in fact only be the beginning. When a Tesla driver asked the charismatic founder of the company, Elon Musk, when we will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in our cars (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is actually already playable), he replied:

"We're working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term."

Basically, in a hopefully not too distant future, you will literally have the opportunity to play all or some of your Steam library in a Tesla. As these cars already drive themselves to some extent, we imagine long car trips might soon be a whole lot more enjoyable for both passengers and driver, don't you think?