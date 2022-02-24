Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Elon Musk wants Steam games supported in Tesla cars

The dream of being able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in a Cybertruck gets closer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A Tesla can already play a plethora of games on the frankly pretty powerful media system in the car, but this might in fact only be the beginning. When a Tesla driver asked the charismatic founder of the company, Elon Musk, when we will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in our cars (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is actually already playable), he replied:

"We're working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term."

Basically, in a hopefully not too distant future, you will literally have the opportunity to play all or some of your Steam library in a Tesla. As these cars already drive themselves to some extent, we imagine long car trips might soon be a whole lot more enjoyable for both passengers and driver, don't you think?

Elon Musk wants Steam games supported in Tesla cars


Loading next content