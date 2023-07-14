Elon Musk unveils his new AI development company

HQ

Elon Musk wants to invest heavily in the development of artificial intelligence and has created a new company to exploit this new digital universe. Under the name xAI, the newly launched website reports that its current goal (laudable, at least on paper) is to "understand the true nature of the universe".

The same website introduces the future team that will lead the project's activity, including as an advisor Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, a body that ensures the safe application of this emerging technology. The other core members come from other AI development companies such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research and Microsoft Research.

A discussion with Musk and the other members of the team will take place tonight at 22:00 CEST through Twitter Spaces where they will provide more information about their goal. xAI will work closely with the other companies in the XCorp conglomerate, owned by Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter, to find new applications for AI in the future.

What do you think of Musk's new business venture?