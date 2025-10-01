Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia in bid to challenge Wikipedia

HQ

Elon Musk rarely goes long without unveiling a new venture. Now, he has revealed plans for Grokipedia, a new open-source platform developed by his company xAI to rival Wikipedia. The project would be powered by the Grok chatbot and is presented as a more accurate and reliable repository of knowledge, with AI features designed to automatically correct errors and refine content. Musk described it as a significant upgrade over the existing site, inviting contributors to join the effort and promising unrestricted public access. The announcement continues his criticism of Wikipedia's editorial practices, which he and some tech allies view as biased. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!