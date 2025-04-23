English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Elon Musk to scale back DOGE commitment amid Tesla struggles

Elon Musk promises a shift in focus as Tesla faces financial challenges.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. On an earnings call on Tuesday evening, Elon Musk revealed plans to significantly reduce his involvement with Dogecoin, opting to dedicate more time to Tesla following a disappointing quarter for the electric vehicle giant.

Tesla's net income plummeted by 71%, marking its lowest profit in five years, largely attributed to the combined effects of tariffs, boycotts, and the billionaire's controversial ties to United States President Donald Trump's administration.

While Tesla's stock saw a brief uptick after Musk's announcement, questions linger about whether his political affiliations have caused irreparable harm to the company's reputation and growth prospects. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Elon Musk to scale back DOGE commitment amid Tesla struggles
Elon Musk // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content