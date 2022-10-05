Elon Musk to go through with Twitter acquisition again

HQ

The Elon Musk and Twitter saga was all the rage a few months ago. The billionaire entered into an agreement to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion, and then backed out of the deal due to alleged misleading information relating to bots plaguing the platform. This led to Twitter looking to seek legal repercussions due to Musk's decision to pull out at the last minute, and from that point, everything went silent on the Musk-Twitter front.

But now it's fired back up again, as it looks like Musk will be going through with the acquisition of the platform, following a letter sent to Twitter from Musk's lawyers who said that the billionaire will go through with the transaction, assuming Twitter decides to adjourn the trial against him ahead of its start date on October 17, as AP News reported.

Twitter has also confirmed this by publishing a tweet from its Investor Relations page, saying, "Twitter issued this statement about today's news: We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share."

All that Musk has said about this change of events is that "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".