Elon Musk threatens to sue Xbox and Microsoft

It's no longer possible to share screenshots or videos directly from Xbox on Twitter after the two companies have had a falling out over the underlying API that enables the feature. This is something that Microsoft, Xbox and everyone else who uses it are now expected to pay for in line with the internal changes Twitter has made to its services and solutions. Unsurprisingly, many people are reluctant to cough up money for something that was previously free.

This has prompted Microsoft to put the brakes on and stop using Twitter's API altogether, affecting more than just Xbox's sharing feature, and on theirsite you can now read the following:

"Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter.

As of April 25, 2023, you'll be unable to:

Access your Twitter account through our social management tool

Create and manage drafts or Tweets

View past Tweets and engagement

Schedule Tweets

Other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available."

This has upset Twitter head Elon Musk as he claims that Microsoft used Twitter data to train the AI behind ChatGPT and now he is threatening to sue the company if it doesn't pay up.

What do you think about Twitter starting to charge for its API and is Elon right in his criticism of Microsoft?