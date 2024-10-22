Elon Musk sued by Blade Runner 2049 creators

Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Blade Runner 2049, is suing Elon Musk, Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery for copyright infringement. Musk recently held the launch event for Tesla's self-driving Robotaxi, which depicted AI-generated images affiliated with the film.

Via Variety, the suit insists that the film has nothing to do with Tesla, X, or Musk. "Musk's massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behaviour, which sometimes veers into hate speech," reads the suit.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking Musk, Tesla, Warner Bros. and anyone working with them from "further copying, displaying, distributing, selling or offering to sell 'BR2049' or protectible elements thereof in connection with Tesla or Musk, or making derivative works thereof for such purposes."

Representatives for Tesla, Mr. Musk, and Warner Bros. Discovery have so far not commented on the lawsuit. The use of AI-generated images depicting Blade Runner 2049 scenes only lasted for around 11 seconds, but considering the movie is still protected by copyright, it's more than enough for the creators to take aim at Musk.

