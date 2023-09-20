Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elon Musk stormed CD Projekt Red with a flintlock pistol to demand a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077

His then-partner Grimes was recording for her character in the game when the situation occurred.

Imagine being the most wealthy but least likeable man on the planet. Elon Musk again proves how desperate he is to be the Tony Stark of our world with all of the funds but none of the charisma. A new story has emerged from his biography where the billionaire crashed a recording session with CD Projekt Red and Grimes when the artist was recording dialogue for her role in Cyberpunk 2077.

The biography states that when Grimes was recording for pop star Lizzy Wizzy, Musk showed up with a flintlock pistol, claiming he was "armed but not dangerous."

"The studio guys were like sweating," Grimes said. Musk wanted a cameo in the game, and the developers relented. Musk claimed that the cybernetic implants used in the game were similar to his plans for Neuralink.

Musk has an incredibly small part in the game, with only an NPC resembling him. Grimes of course landed a bigger presence, but both remain on the side-lines compared to the main story of V.

