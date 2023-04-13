Elon Musk states that he only went through with $44 billion Twitter acquisition because he had to

HQ

The whole Elon Musk-Twitter ordeal has been a wild one. From the original announcement that the billionaire would be acquiring the social media platform for $44 billion, to his attempts to back out of the deal, to the completion of the deal and then the various (and often conflicting) decisions that he has made as part of his stewardship towards this new era of Twitter. It has been a journey to say the least.

And Musk is well aware of that, as in a recent interview with the BBC, the billionaire revealed that he only completed the massive transaction because a judge was about to force him to go through with it. To add to this, Musk even defends his approach to running the social media platform, and stated that "this hasn't been some kind of party".

He goes further to note that the workload has been rather large and that it often means he sleeps on a sofa in the library of Twitter's headquarters, and that while things have been going "reasonably well" as of late, he is aware that his pattern of tweeting does often land him in hot water.

"Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes. I think I should not tweet after 3am."

Musk even touched a little about Twitter's finances, and stated that the platform is "roughly breaking even" following the acquisition, and that the process of reducing the workforce by 80% from 8,000 employees to around 1,500 had not been easy.

What are your thoughts on Twitter ever since Musk took over the social media giant?