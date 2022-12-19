Elon Musk starts a poll about stepping down from Twitter

HQ

Yesterday, the genius internet troll Elon Musk had a bad day on Twitter again, as it was revealed by Twitter Support that you can no longer do "promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter", more spcifically; "Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post".

When Musk took over Twitter a few months ago, he promised to increase free speach, but ever since he has banned journalists, made it harder for people in Ukraine to use the service and now made it a bannable offense to tell people if you are available elsewhere. Even though this was posted during the most exciting minutes of the FIFA World Cup final, probably to give it less attention in media, it still got fierce criticism.

This led to Musk himself starting a poll, asking if he should "step down as head of Twitter" while also adding that he "will abide by the results". When the Yes side quickly gained traction (and still have a comfortable lead at the moment), Musk shared a tweet in which he said "be careful what you wish, as you might get it".

Do you think Musk has delivered on his free speech promise for Twitter and should he resign as its leader?