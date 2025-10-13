Elon Musk snaps up Nvidia talent for his fully AI-generated game

HQ

We just got the news that Elon Musk's AI startup xAI is quietly assembling a team of ex-Nvidia specialists to accelerate the creation of "world models," that is, advanced systems capable of understanding and designing virtual environments.

The hires, revealed by the Financial Times, include Nvidia researchers Zeeshan Patel and Ethan He, both veterans in AI simulation, signaling real progress toward Musk's next big leap: a fully AI-generated video game, built without human intervention.



You might be interested: Elon Musk promises fully AI-generated game by next year.



World models go beyond language-based systems like ChatGPT or Grok, using visual and robotic data to learn how objects behave in real time, the same technology that could one day power autonomous vehicles and robots.

And while the gaming industry remains skeptical, Musk's aggressive hiring spree (and xAI's recent upgrades in image and video generation) show he's serious about pushing AI into uncharted territory. What do you think about Musk's latest venture? Good or bad?