Elon Musk reportedly used drugs while advising Trump

HQ

The latest news on the United States . According to the latest claims, Elon Musk engaged in heavy drug use, including daily ketamine and psychedelics, while serving as a close adviser to United States President Donald Trump, sources told the New York Times.

These sources suggest his consumption intensified as he gained political influence, leading to health issues and erratic behavior. Musk's drug use reportedly occurred despite strict workplace policies and his unique government role. You can read the full article here.