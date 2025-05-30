English
Elon Musk reportedly used drugs while advising Trump

Claims surface that Musk consumed ketamine and other substances during his political role.

The latest news on the United States. According to the latest claims, Elon Musk engaged in heavy drug use, including daily ketamine and psychedelics, while serving as a close adviser to United States President Donald Trump, sources told the New York Times.

These sources suggest his consumption intensified as he gained political influence, leading to health issues and erratic behavior. Musk's drug use reportedly occurred despite strict workplace policies and his unique government role. You can read the full article here.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Elon Musk wields a chainsaw, alongside President Javier Milei, and Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference // Shutterstock

