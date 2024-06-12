Elon Musk promises to end support for Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into Siri

HQ

You'd be forgiven for thinking Elon Musk is a fan of AI. After all, the AI Grok (awful name, by the way) is integrated into Twitter/X. However, following recent rumours that Apple will integrate OpenAI into Siri, Musk has taken a firm stance against that.

"If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation," he wrote on Twitter/X. "And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage."

Musk then made a few more posts about the potential integration of OpenAI into Siri, which doesn't sound great, by the way. Musk's point is that the AI will become incredibly dangerous if it's able to access the data of the billions of people using Apple products. There was also a quick jab at how ChatGPT has been trained against transphobia, but we'll move that aside for a moment.

What do you think of ChatGPT coming to Siri?

