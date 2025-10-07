Elon Musk promises fully AI-generated game by next year

HQ

Coders, designers, artists? Nonsense, says Elon Musk, who claims we won't be needing them much longer. Through his newly founded xAI Games, Musk promises to release the world's first video game created entirely by artificial intelligence, with no human hands involved.

Musk, who's been heavily investing in AI infrastructure (including the purchase of tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs), says his AI model Grok will be trained and upgraded to handle the entire development process, from concept and design to code and gameplay mechanics. It's an ambitious, and deeply controversial, vision.

While AI tools are already used in parts of modern game development, creating an entire game autonomously represents a whole new frontier. Sure, visuals and design might be easy for machines to handle soon, but gameplay balance, emotional resonance, and narrative structure still rely heavily on human intuition.

Whether Musk's project becomes a genuine revolution or just another tech provocation remains to be seen.

When do you think we'll see the first fully AI-made game hit the market?