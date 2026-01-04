Musk on capture of Maduro: "A win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere"

HQ

Elon Musk has publicly applauded Donald Trump following the American military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Posting on his social media platform X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO framed the moment as a global turning point, congratulating Trump and describing the operation as "a win for the world" and a warning to what he called "evil dictators everywhere."

Musk's comments came hours after United States officials confirmed that American forces had carried out a rapid operation in Venezuela on January 3, detaining Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Images and statements quickly spread online, triggering strong reactions from around the world.

Beyond words, Musk also announced practical support for Venezuelans during the transition period. Quoting a post from Starlink, his satellite internet company, Musk said the service would provide free high-speed broadband across Venezuela until February 3. "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," he wrote, presenting the decision as a way to support citizens amid uncertainty.

Musk's reaction adds to the growing international debate surrounding the United States intervention and its implications for Venezuela's future. As Washington signals that it will temporarily oversee a political transition ("We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said today), figures like Musk are shaping the global narrative, casting the capture of Maduro not only as a geopolitical event, but as a defining moment with worldwide consequences.