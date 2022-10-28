Elon Musk now owns Twitter

HQ

It's been a long and arduous journey, but now several media outlets, including CNBC, around the world are reporting that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is complete, with a price tag that landed at $44 billion. The eccentric billionaire has already started cleaning house and is said to have promptly fired Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal and likewise the CFO Ned Segal who were both at Twitter's HQ at the time and later escorted out by security. Policy director Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett are also said to be among those who have been axed. However, all of them have been given rather fat severance packages, so no hardship is likely to befall Agrawal and the others who were sacked.

Initially, Elon Musk will be the new CEO and he is planning several fundamental changes to the platform, especially around what users can and cannot post. He also intends to lift several lifetime bans from Twitter.

Do you think Elon will make Twitter a better and more open place?