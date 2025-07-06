English
Elon Musk announces own political party to challenge Trump and the two-party system

Tech billionaire announces launching a new party to disrupt the two-party system.

The latest news on the United States. Elon Musk has announced on Saturday the creation of a new political party called the America Party, directly opposing President Donald Trump's recently signed tax bill (you can learn more about their dispute here).

Elon Musk on X: "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk criticized the legislation for risking the country's financial stability and vowed to back candidates who reject the tax measures. The move further strains Musk's complicated relationship with Trump and raises questions about its impact on upcoming elections.

PARIS, FRANCE - June 16, 2023: Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Vivatech) // Shutterstock

