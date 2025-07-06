Elon Musk announces own political party to challenge Trump and the two-party system

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Elon Musk has announced on Saturday the creation of a new political party called the America Party, directly opposing President Donald Trump's recently signed tax bill (you can learn more about their dispute here).

Elon Musk on X: "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk criticized the legislation for risking the country's financial stability and vowed to back candidates who reject the tax measures. The move further strains Musk's complicated relationship with Trump and raises questions about its impact on upcoming elections.