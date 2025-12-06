Elon Musk lashes out after Brussels hits X with €120 million fine: "The EU should be abolished"

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Brussels has fined X €120 million for violating key transparency and data-access rules under the Digital Services Act, marking the most significant enforcement action since the law came into force.

Regulators concluded that X's paid verification system misled users, its ad library lacked basic disclosure, and its data-access tools fell short of requirements meant to support research and oversight. All this, of course, lead to the €120 million fine.

Now, Elon Musk has reacted, calling for the abolition of the European Union and framing the penalty as regulatory overreach. "The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people," Mr. Musk said on his social media platform. What do you think about his latest remarks?