Elon Musk keeps a gaming PC at his government desk

Elon Musk, current lead of the US' new government department the Department of Government Efficiency or D.O.G.E, takes a different approach to his work PC than most. Instead of having an older tower primarily for checking e-mails and breaking whenever it tries to load a webpage, Musk has gone for the latest specs.

As shown on his own social media page, Musk has a gaming PC setup at his government desk, with a D.O.G.E desk sign sitting atop it alongside a MAGA hat. Atop the desk, Musk has a Samsung Odyssey, which Wccftech believes to be a G9 model.

It also seems as if Elon hasn't held back with the specs for the computer, as it appears to have a 50-series GPU. Being as rich as he is, you'd imagine he doesn't really mind dropping thousands on a new graphics card.

Musk is very outward with his appreciation for gaming, often spending time in titles like Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2. He has drawn criticism for faking how skilled he is as a gamer, but fans of Musk don't seem to mind.