Elon Musk just became the best Diablo IV player in the world.

Despite a schedule likely packed with activities tied to the eccentric entrepreneur's three major companies—X, SpaceX, and Tesla—Elon Musk still manages to find time for relaxation and gaming. Apparently, one of his biggest interests at the moment is slaying demons in Diablo IV, which he recently shared via a post on X, proudly showcasing his completion of the Artificier's Pit in just under two minutes.

This feat is not only impressive but also currently makes him the best Diablo IV player in the world. How he manages to find the time for this is anyone's guess.

What's your best time in Artificier's Pit?