Elon Musk: It should cost money to post on X

Is a paywall the solution to Elon Musk and his Platform X's perennial problems with bots? The eccentric billionaire seems to think so because soon it will cost money to post on the site.

This applies specifically to new users who will have to start paying to use the site's features, or they will have to wait three months - as Musk made clear in a later post during the day where he said:

"This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months."

Already last year, X experimented with starting to charge for its services, and we already know that the platform is in need of revenue after losing more than 70 percent of its value since Musk took over in the autumn of 2022.

Are you still using X, or have you migrated to another similar service?