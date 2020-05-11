LIVE

Minecraft

Elon Musk is thinking about adding Minecraft to Tesla

The billionaire has designs on getting Mojang's blockbuster into his cars.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is known to be a gamer. In the past he has made a pretty serious effort to add video games into Tesla cars. Back in 2018 Atari games were added, and in 2019 we got a playable version of Cuphead as well.

Now Musk is at it again. This time he would like to add Minecraft, and not just any kind of Minecraft, but a multiplayer-capable one at that. He also has a vision for a game like Pokémon Go where there would be interaction with the real world, while driving safely, of course.

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?"

Judging by the comments on Twitter, not everyone is thrilled about gaming while driving. But hey, at least the dude has ideas, right?

