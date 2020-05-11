Elon Musk is thinking about adding Minecraft to Tesla

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is known to be a gamer. In the past he has made a pretty serious effort to add video games into Tesla cars. Back in 2018 Atari games were added, and in 2019 we got a playable version of Cuphead as well.

Now Musk is at it again. This time he would like to add Minecraft, and not just any kind of Minecraft, but a multiplayer-capable one at that. He also has a vision for a game like Pokémon Go where there would be interaction with the real world, while driving safely, of course.

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?"

Judging by the comments on Twitter, not everyone is thrilled about gaming while driving. But hey, at least the dude has ideas, right?