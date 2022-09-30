Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elon Musk has said that the Tesla Truck will have brief boat capabilities

The car company CEO has since deleted the tweet relating to this statement.

We still have no idea when the Tesla Truck will actually arrive, but when it does, anyone who lives near a river or body of water will be glad to know that the truck will have "brief" boat capabilities.

This comes from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who posted on Twitter the following statement (thanks, TechCrunch): "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," before soon after deleting the tweet.

As for whether this will actually be the case remains to be seen, as the Tesla Truck remains to be actually manufactured in a commercial sense. It was thought that the truck would hit the production line in late 2021 and now in late 2022, but so far no such thing has seemed to happen yet.

