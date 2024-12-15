Elon Musk gets kicked out of Path of Exile 2 for being too OP

HQ

Elon Musk has been too good at Path of Exile 2—so good, in fact, that the game had no choice but to kick him out. After dominating Diablo 4 with his insane skills, Musk transitioned to the new action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, only to be penalized for his high in-game actions per minute (APM). In a tweet that stunned fans, Musk shared a screenshot showing the game booting him for "performing too many actions too quickly." No macros, no cheats—just pure Musk-level gaming.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and soon-to-be video game mogul was clearly displeased. "And the penalty for too many clicks/sec is you get executed immediately! I think this will get patched." Musk wrote, perhaps hoping that the developers would stop treating him like an overpowered boss fight. Musk also made sure to clarify that he wasn't just playing the game; he was dominating, calling Path of Exile 2 a "hall of famer"—and apparently, that's a problem for the game's servers.

As if running billion-dollar companies and sending rockets to space wasn't enough, Musk seems determined to conquer the world of ARPGs. But now, it looks like he'll have to wait for a patch before he can continue his reign of terror. Will Path of Exile 2 listen to the billionaire gamer, or will his gaming ambitions hit a roadblock? Only time (and perhaps a new patch) will tell.

What do you think—should Musk be allowed to keep kicking ass, or is it time for a nerf?