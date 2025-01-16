Elon Musk fires back at critics who doubt he's playing

HQ

Elon Musk is once again under scrutiny, this time for his alleged gameplay in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4. Many gamers, including prominent streamers, have raised doubts about whether Musk is truly behind the impressive gameplay seen under his name. Now, the billionaire recently responded to these accusations with irony, referencing a "Chinese player" who supposedly helped level up his account, jokingly calling him "Yilongma." This ironic response, shared in a post on X, did little to clarify the situation and may have even fueled more skepticism. While some fans continue to praise Musk for his skills, others, like streamer Quin69, have openly accused him of using a hired player to boost his progress. As Musk ventures into the gaming world with plans for an AI-powered gaming studio, the question remains: is the tech mogul really the one behind the controller?

