      Elon Musk eyes own political party to challenge Trump and the two-party system

      Tech billionaire considers launching a new party to disrupt the two-party system.

      HQ

      The latest news on the United States. Yes, Elon Musk has started multiple successful companies that have accomplished incredible technological feats. Now, his newest goal could prove to be far more challenging: creating a new political party in the United States.

      Here's what Elon Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform on Monday evening, just hours before the bill passed the Senate on Tuesday and headed back to the House: "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day."

      Leveraging his resources and popularity, Elon Musk aims to attract voters disillusioned with the parties. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," he added, citing his disappointment in Donald Trump.

      Elon Musk eyes own political party to challenge Trump and the two-party system
      NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Elon Musk wields a chainsaw, alongside President Javier Milei, and Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference // Shutterstock

      World newsUnited States


