Elon Musk dies to tutorial boss in bizarre Path of Exile 2 livestream

HQ

Some time ago, Elon Musk claimed to be among the best Path of Exile 2 players in the world, but it didn't take much investigation before he finally admitted that his account is "boosted", meaning that others are actively using it and therefore he doesn't have the skills he claimed he had.

But Musk is clearly not done using Path of Exile 2 as a PR tool. He recently tried to demonstrate how good Starlink internet connectivity is by playing the game and livestreaming at 10,000 feet in his private plane.

This resulted in a farce of a livestream lasting almost two hours, with Musk being mocked left and right and frantically trying to block users at every turn. He barely spoke, but sat in silence for almost the entire broadcast, during which he died to the game's tutorial boss. He also played on Permadeath Mode, so he had to create new characters several times:

It was also through this that Musk ended the livestream amidst a sea of mocking messages from people who consider his claim to be a so-called "good gamer" to be outright untrue. At the time of writing, the entire broadcast is still available on X.