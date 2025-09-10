Elon Musk could soon lose his title as world's richest person to this man Oracle's surge in AI demand pushes Ellison within reach of Musk.

HQ Elon Musk's reign as the world's richest individual is under threat as Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison edges closer following a dramatic rise in his fortune, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Oracle's stock soared after strong earnings tied to booming AI demand, sending Ellison's wealth sharply higher and placing him nearly level with Musk. The company secured several major contracts and has positioned itself as a vital player in cloud services powering artificial intelligence. If the momentum holds through the trading day, Ellison could overtake Musk and mark one of the most significant one-day wealth gains ever recorded. Of course, if you want to check out the report from Bloomberg Billionaires Index, you can do so through the following link. Go! Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 6.July.2025; Larry Ellison of America and Chief technology officer of Oracle during Formula One British Grand Prix // Shutterstock