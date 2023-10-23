Elon Musk considers shutting down X in Europe

HQ

Frustration is growing for X and Musk, who are finding it increasingly difficult to comply with European regulations governing digital information and advertising. Something that now, according to a report from Business Insider has Musk wondering if it's even worth continuing to operate in the EU, because just as Threads is currently blocking users in Europe from using the service, X may be forced to take similar action in the near future.

The problem is based on the fact that X does not fulfil the criteria required by the DSA regarding transparent moderation and the blocking of bottled, misleading or directly harmful information. This problem has become increasingly apparent with Russia's war of invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorists of Hamas. Business Insider tried to get in touch with X or Musk for a comment but never received a response.

Musk himself responded to the post in a comment on X where he denied all the claims and accused Business Insider of not being a real magazine.