Elon Musk calls for an end to donations to Wikipedia because of DEI initiatives

And yet the billionaire found himself in hot water over an apparent immigration U-turn over the weekend.

The world's most eccentric billionaire continues his campaign against Wikipedia, a site he has criticised several times in the past and which he is now attacking again for its use of funds for so-called DEI initiatives. Musk claims that almost 30% of Wikipedia's annual budget is used for this and is now urging his followers on X to stop donating money to the encyclopaedia until the balance among its editors is restored.

Musk has previously expressed dissatisfaction with Wikipedia. Last year he offered to donate a billion dollars if they changed their name to Dickipedia, which was a reaction to his view that the site had become too woke. In a recent post on X, Musk states that this offer still stands.

Wikipedia's founder, Jimmy Wales, has previously defended the platform's policies, emphasising the importance of diversity and inclusion to ensure a neutral and comprehensive encyclopaedia.

