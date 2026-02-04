Elon Musk brands Spanish Prime Minister "Dirty Sánchez" as "tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain"

HQ

If you've been following the latest news in Spain (particularly around immigration and the new social media ban) you'll want to know that Elon Musk has joined the conversation. The billionaire, owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (among other things), has criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, calling him a "tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain" in a post on his platform.

The comment came shortly after Sánchez announced measures to ban social media for anyone under 16 and hold platform executives legally responsible for failing to remove illegal or hateful content. The government framed these rules as a way to protect minors and curb online abuse, but Musk expressed his opposition on X, where he wrote: "Dirty Sánchez is a tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain."

The tensions between Musk and Sánchez aren't new. Last week, the Prime Minister criticized Musk in relation to Spain's regularization of 500,000 immigrants, a move Musk described as "electoral engineering" aimed at defeating the far-right, despite the process not granting voting rights immediately... For more, you will find all the posts below.

What do you think about the latest exchange?