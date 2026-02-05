Elon Musk becomes first person worth over $800 billion after SpaceX-xAI deal

HQ

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to amass a fortune exceeding $800 billion after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media company, xAI. According to Forbes, the deal values the combined company at $1.25 trillion and boosted Musk's net worth by an estimated $84 billion, taking it to a record $852 billion.

Before the acquisition, Musk held major stakes in both firms, with SpaceX valued at $800 billion and xAI at $250 billion. Following the merger, Forbes estimates Musk owns around 43% of the combined entity, now worth about $542 billion, making SpaceX by far his most valuable asset. His wealth also includes significant holdings in Tesla, along with stock options that could dramatically increase his fortune if ambitious performance targets are met.

The deal marks the latest milestone in a rapid rise that has seen Musk pass the $500 billion, $600 billion and $700 billion thresholds in just four months. He is now nearly $580 billion richer than the world's second-wealthiest person, Google cofounder Larry Page, and edging closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire as SpaceX prepares for a potential IPO later this year...

To put that figure into perspective, Musk's $800 billion fortune is on the scale of national economies. For reference, the GDP of Denmark is about $430 billion, Sweden $610 billion, Norway around $580 billion and Finland roughly $300 billion. In other words, Musk's personal wealth is now comparable to (or larger than) the annual economic output of many countries.