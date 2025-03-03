Elon Musk backs calls for United States exit from NATO and United Nations

HQ

Elon Musk has ignited controversy by supporting the idea that the United States should leave NATO and the United Nations, agreeing with a right-wing commentator who called for the move in a post on X.

His stance aligns with a bill recently introduced by Republican lawmakers pushing for an exit from the United Nations, arguing that the organisation is at odds with the Trump administration's nationalist agenda.

The debate over the United States' role in global alliances has intensified after the country joined Russia, Belarus, Israel, and Hungary in voting against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While NATO and the United Nations were originally founded to foster global stability after World War II, critics within Trump's circle view them as outdated institutions that burden American interests.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has pressured NATO allies to increase military spending, and his dismissal of Ukraine's NATO aspirations has fuelled tensions in Eastern Europe. For now, it remains to be seen how far this push for disengagement will go.