Elon Musk and Asmongold are in a heated argument after the Twitch streamer called him a "fake gamer"

HQ

Elon Musk's skills as a gamer have been heavily questioned by the gaming world, as gamers accused him of cheating in Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2. After this, Elon Musk fired back at critics who doubted that he was actually playing.

You might be interested:



Things didn't improve when he livestreamed himself playing Path of Exile 2 to refute the doubters. During the stream, several viewers pointed out that Musk made a lot of rookie mistakes and seemed unfamiliar with the game's basic mechanics. This is particularly remarkable because Musk claims that he reached level 97 in hardcore mode on his own, which means that if your character dies once, it is over. This makes the process of reaching such a high level both difficult and time-consuming. Given that Elon is also a very busy man, it is reasonable to question how he finds the time to play games. Many gamers argue that he may have hired people for the purpose of what's known as "account boosting."

You might be interested:



One of the people who confronted Musk the most was streamer Asmongold, or Zack Hoyt, as he is known. He went so far as to promise that he would start streaming on X (formerly Twitter) if Musk could prove that he had leveled his character to 97 on his own. Since then, Elon Musk has not proven anything to anyone, but on the other hand, he has unfollowed Asmongold on X, leaked private messages between the two, removed the streamer's blue verification badge from X, and now seems to be mostly focused on attacking him with various accusations. Among other things, Musk has stated that Asmongold is good at talking trash on Twitch but not very good at playing games. Musk has also claimed in now-deleted posts that he has already proven his skill, not only in Path of Exile 2 but also in other games, through hundreds of live streams.

Who do you believe more in the argument, Elon Musk or Asmongold?