Elon Musk has once again waded into global politics, this time setting his sights on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a post on X, Musk accused Zelensky of deliberately canceling elections out of fear that he would be overwhelmingly voted out of office.

The billionaire dismissed a recent poll suggesting Zelensky has a 57% approval rating, calling it unreliable and manipulated by the Ukrainian government. If Zelensky were truly loved by his people, Musk argued, he would have no reason to avoid the democratic process.

Instead, he claimed, the Ukrainian leader has "seized control of all Ukrainian media" in a desperate attempt to hold onto power. Musk's remarks come amid growing scrutiny of Ukraine's political landscape, particularly from figures aligned with United States President Donald Trump.

Trump recently claimed that Zelensky's real approval rating could be as low as 4%, reinforcing the narrative that the Ukrainian president is losing support. The ongoing war with Russia has only deepened political divisions, with some critics arguing that postponing elections is necessary due to the conflict, while others, like Musk, see it as a blatant power grab.

This latest controversy adds another layer to Musk's increasingly vocal presence in international affairs. As the owner of X, he has transformed the platform into a battleground for political debate, often positioning himself as a disruptor of mainstream narratives. His influence over public discourse is undeniable, but whether his comments will have any tangible impact on Ukraine's political decisions remains to be seen.