Elmo's Twitter/X account hacked, shares racist/antisemitic posts

HQ

A hacker gained access to Elmo's verified account on X (formerly Twitter) and proceeded to post a string of antisemitic and racist statements using the account.

Elmo's X/Twitter account has more than 600,000 followers. The posts also attacked Donald Trump, and called for the release of the Epstein files, which are documents allegedly pertaining to the clients of Jeffrey Epstein involved in the sex trafficking and exploitation now infamously associated with the financier.

"Elmo's X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts," said a spokeswoman for Sesame Workshop, the organisation behind Sesame Street (via The New York Times). "We are working to restore full control of the account."

This is an ad:

It seems that at the time of writing, control has been restored, with the hateful posts having been deleted. Representatives for X have yet to respond.