Ellie's voice actor loves The Last of Us series but is tired of toxic fans

Just like when The Last of Us: Part II was released, there were heated emotions when the second season of the TV series premiered. This was partly due to certain events, but also for other reasons (such as criticism of actress Bella Ramsey in the role of Ellie). Now, someone who knows Ellie's adventures better than most has weighed in on the matter: Ashley Johnson.

She plays Ellie in the video games and now shares her thoughts on the matter in an interview with The Direct. She seems very happy with the TV series adaptation, but isn't always as pleased with the fans:

"I feel like with The Last of Us, people really love that story, including me, and it's very, very passionate fans. And sometimes that passion feels really great, and sometimes it feels not great."

She also seems to be very fond of the TV series and says that she loves The Last of Us regardless of the medium, and is proud to have been involved in shaping the universe:

"But it can be hard sometimes, when you are making these things, and on your side of things, you're passionate about it, and excited about it, and hopefully that those two things can meet. Sometimes they don't. And that's hard, because I mean, anytime you're working on anything, you want people to like it, and you want people to love it as much as you do. But I love 'The Last of Us' in every form, and I am so happy that I get to be a part of telling that story."

We don't know when the third season will be released, but it has been confirmed that it will focus on the story of Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. The game's creator, Neil Druckmann, will not be as involved going forward, and there has been talk that this may be the final season.