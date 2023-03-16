Ellie's father could still be alive in The Last of Us

HQ

The Last of Us wrapped its first season on HBO recently, giving us a look at something we'd never seen in the games to kick off its last episode. Now we know the fate of Ellie's mum, Anna, but fans still have lingering questions about her father.

Ellie's dad doesn't come up in the games or show, and while Joel takes on that father figure for her, Neil Druckmann has revealed that Ellie does indeed have a dad, and that he may even be out there somewhere.

According to Druckmann, there is some material of Ellie's mother and father together, which was written when he was planning a prequel game and/or animated short to explain how Ellie came to be. "There was some stuff written for the mom and dad when we were talking to this other game studio to potentially do a whole Anna game... I'm reluctant to say anything about it, because as I've now found out several times, stories that I think are failures and will never see the light of day, sometimes see the light of day."

It's unlikely then, that we'll see much of Ellie's dad going forward, but by keeping his fate ambiguous, fans will likely clamour at the idea of him coming back into the story at some point.

Thanks, Variety.