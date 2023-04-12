Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Last of Us: Part I

      Ellie gets HBO-themed shirts in latest The Last of Us: Part I update

      The Wire and Mortal Kombat 2 make the cut.

      HQ

      We reported on the latest update for The Last of Us: Part I on PC just recently, but now, the PlayStation 5 edition of the game has also been updated, to not only address an array of bugs and issues, but also to add some new cosmetic options for Ellie.

      This minor addition to the game allows Ellie to now sport a couple of HBO-themed t-shirts, with one being dedicated to The Wire and another being for Mortal Kombat 2 - as anyone who has watched the show will know that Ellie expresses interest in NetherRealm's fighting title here, despite the actual game sharing a reference to a fictional title known as The Turning instead.

      As for the rest of the fixes and improvements, you can find the full patch notes list right here, to see if any issue that has been plaguing your The Last of Us: Part I experience on PS5 has been squashed.

      The Last of Us: Part I

