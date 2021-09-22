English
Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Ellie and Abby are coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The pair will be available as free costumes.

HQ

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting a The Last of Us Part II crossover this weekend, as it will be welcoming Ellie and Abby to the game as two, entirely free costumes, for players to be able to grab and add to their collection.

The crossover will be available to download from the PlayStation Store on September 26, and will see Sackboy dressed up as the iconic characters, even equipping Ellie's costume with her iconic bow and arrow, and giving Abby a nifty hammer.

You can take a look at both of the costumes in the image below.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

