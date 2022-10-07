Elle Fanning will be in the next Hideo Kojima game

HQ

Recently, Kojima Productions shared a cryptic teaser image that featured the outline of an individual's head, with the text "Who Am I". The teaser was elaborated on as part of a community-based QR code search, which then led interested fans at PAX Australia to a board that revealed the very individual in question.

And it turns out it is the actress Elle Fanning, who has been confirmed to be in Kojima's next title. There's no word on what the game will be, when it will debut, or anything relating to that, but we do at least know she will be portraying a character in the upcoming project.