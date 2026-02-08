Elle Fanning turns to OnlyFans to make a living in Margo's Got Money Troubles

Margo Millet is down on her luck, you might say. After a one-night stand leaves her pregnant, she is left to fend for herself, now with another life to take care of. Margo doesn't come from money, but as the daughter of a professional wrestler, she'll soon learn that you've got to maximise your minutes out there in the world, which she does so by starting a budding OnlyFans.

With her wrestler father helping out, Margo quickly finds she has a knack for this gig, making content based around her pregnancy. The videos she makes get a little weird, but not too NSFW by the looks of the trailer below, which is probably good if a family member walks in on you watching this show when it lands on Apple TV.

The series is based on a book of the same name by Rufi Thorpe. Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Greg Kinnear, and Thaddea Graham fill out the rest of the cast. It lands on the 15th of April on Apple TV.