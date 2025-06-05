Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, and Shioli Kutsuna to join Hideo Kojima on-stage at Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

HQ

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are here, the next big video game to look forward to is without question Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The anticipated sequel debuts on PS5 on June 26, and with that coming up we can expect the game to feature prominently this week as part of the Summer Game Fest/Not-E3 proceedings.

As was formerly confirmed, the Death Stranding 2 World Tour will kick off in Los Angeles with a Game Premiere event featuring Hideo Kojima and a few stars. As for who these stars are, we now know that the event will include a panel featuring Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and Woodkid, each of who have roles or an involvement in the project.

The Game Premiere will happen on June 9 at 3:00 BST / 4:00 CEST, and it will even feature the "first-ever live gameplay demo of the title!"