Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman shine in latest look at Margo's Got Money Troubles

There is such a wealth of content to watch on Apple TV these days, but the streaming platform isn't slowing down with this effort at all. In mid-April, the platform will be expanded with a series known as Margo's Got Money Troubles, a series that we recently saw a teaser trailer for and now have been presented with the full trailer too.

This series follows Elle Fanning's titular character of Margo, who in a bid to fund her increasingly costly lifestyle following the birth of her child, she turns to an OnlyFans-like platform. Needless to say, this causes a few different problems in her personal life, both in relation to the father of her child, her parents, her education and career, and more.

The synopsis for Margo's Got Money Troubles adds: "Margo's Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter's waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them."

The series will arrive on Apple TV on April 15 and you can see the latest trailer below.