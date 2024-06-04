English
Elle Fanning looks set to star in the next Predator movie

Badlands comes from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg.

In the summer of 2022 Prey breathed new and exciting life into the Predator franchise and now director Dan Trachtenberg is cooking up something new at 20th Century.

This new film will be called Badlands and plot details are being kept under wraps right now. However, Deadline has learned that Death Stranding 2 star Elle Fanning is being eyed to star in the movie.

Badlands seems to take place sometime in the future after Prey, but it will of course feature our favourite hunting alien species. Unlike Prey, it is also set to get a theatrical release. Prey debuted on streaming platforms, where it did break records, but now we'll get our next Predator experience on a big screen.

