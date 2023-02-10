Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elle Fanning is hyping up Death Stranding 2

The actor has said it already looks outstanding but is only going to get better.

Elle Fanning, who will play an unknown character in Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2, has recently spoken a bit about the game and what fans can expect to see.

Without going into too much detail, on Kojima's Brain Structure podcast Fanning said at the moment the game "looks pretty amazing."

But, in Kojima's mind, Fanning believes it's going to get much better. "[Death Stranding 2] already looks so outstanding, it looks so real, but I know it's going to get so much better."

Kojima added to this, mentioning the new technology which will improve the game's technical aspects. He does also state that he can't reveal too much right now though, so it seems we're only going to be getting teases for a while longer.

