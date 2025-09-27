Elle Fanning and Dan Trachtenberg unveil new footage and final trailer for Predator: Badlands at San Diego Comic-Con Malaga

HQ

If yesterday the focus was on Tron: Ares with the director and its star Jared Leto, today Saturday morning, the third day of this first San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, has been taken beyond Malaga, to outer space, with the new film by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands.

Those attending the panel in Auditorium M, with a capacity for 3,000 people, were the first privileged spectators to see the third (and final) trailer of the film, presented by its director and the leading actress, Elle Fanning. And not only that, a "Nearly Finished" version of the first 20 minutes of the film was also screened, which we at Gamereactor can already tell you promises to be spectacular and even superior to its predecessor in the Yautja universe, Predator: Prey.

Dan has talked about the particularity of this Badlands, where the Predator is the main protagonist that the story follows, in addition to Elle Fanning's android. The alien culture of the Yautja is explored in great depth, and the language has even been greatly expanded (yes, it has a language created for them). " Both spoken and written," and Fanning confesses that she had to learn the Yautja language slightly: "There are a lot of R's in the pronunciation," she jokes.

Gamereactor

The planet Genna, where the action takes place in Badlands, was shot in New Zealand, and Trachtenberg was inspired by the work of legendary special effects artist Ray Harryhausen when he wanted to capture the atmosphere of King Kong Island (1933), where flora and fauna were lethal, as well as dinosaurs and Kong himself.

Elle Fanning, a self-confessed sci-fi fan, was encouraged to play her character after seeing Prey and that encouraged her to take on her dual role (she plays two different androids from the Weyland-Yutani corporation, which in turn connects to Alien), but despite this "there is a lot of humanity in this film".

With the screening of this previously unreleased material, San Diego Comic-Con is already established as a complete edition with its own weight in the brand's calendar of events, and fans around the world already know that in future editions to be held in 2026 and 2027 there will also be exclusive material, which will be presented in Malaga for the first time to the world.

Will you be going to see Predator: Badlands when it premieres on 7 November?

Gamereactor

Gamereactor