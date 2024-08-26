Ella Purnell on her next film: "It's either going to be the coolest thing ever or it's going to ruin my career"

HQ

One of the hottest commodities in Hollywood today seems to be Ella Purnell, who following impressing in Yellowjackets and Fallout, as just two examples, has become a very popular star. It's this that makes the news of her next project all the more surprising as it seems like a real career risk.

As per Collider, Purnell is set to star in a movie about killer squirrels known as The Scurry. The movie, directed by Craig Roberts, is still early in development meaning complete information has yet to be shared publicly, but Purnell has at least teased the impact it could have on her career trajectory.

"I love Craig Roberts. I think he's insanely talented. If you don't know him, you should get to know his work. He's a weird guy. And [The Scurry] reads kind of like Shaun of the Dead, but it's not. He was like, 'I know everybody wants it to be like Shaun of the Dead, but I'm going to make it Beau is Afraid'. And I was like, 'But it's about killer squirrels'. Somehow, he did it. Look, I have no idea how this film's going to turn out. It's either going to be the coolest thing ever or it's going to ruin my career. But I think it's going to be good. I trust him a lot."

Are you excited to see Purnell facing off with killer squirrels?